Responses to a survey will help town officials guide future growth and development

FARMINGTON — Fifteen years from now, would you like to see more preservation of the historic features of the town of Farmington?

Maybe you would like to see more recreational programs and facilities — and perhaps more access to Boughton Park in East Bloomfield. Would you like to see farmland better protected, or more sidewalks, trails and bike lanes in town?

Most important, 15 years into the future, how would you like to be able to describe Farmington to friends, children and grandchildren?

Now is the time to speak up, according to town officials.

A 17-question, open-ended public survey has been made available to residents, enabling them to share their views about Farmington now and what they'd like to see in the future.

Since the survey was introduced Friday, the town has seen a couple hundred responses, Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe said.

“The more, the merrier,” Ingalsbe said.

Town officials are reviewing and updating its comprehensive plan, which is a planning tool guiding growth and development and was last updated in 2011.

In particular, the Route 332 corridor has seen rapid growth in recent years, and more is anticipated in the future, particularly with work proceeding steadily on the 300-plus-acre Hathaway Corners housing and commercial project and new Lyons National Bank at the intersection of Route 332 and County Road 41.

Ingalsbe said the updated plan will help to manage the growth expected in the town over the next decade in a thoughtful and methodical way.

“We have an opportunity to plan for the growth of our town and to coordinate our efforts to guide land use and development to meet the future needs of our region, especially in terms of public health, safety, economic development and infrastructure,” Ingalsbe said.

As part of the planning process, the town is seeking input on a Route 96 streetscape design program. The section of the state road between the Victor and Farmington border and the Fairdale Glenn townhouse project is considered the town’s “Main Street.”

Town officials are asking residents to weigh in on proposed street lighting of sidewalks, landscaping, bike lanes and bike racks, and other features that would help define a town center as opposed to a pass through along a rural highway, according to Ronald Brand, director of planning and development for the town.

Aspects of this concept guided the development of the relatively new Byrne Dairy store at Route 96 and Mertensia Road.

“We’re trying to create a sense of place along this traveled highway,” Brand said. “It’s a concept other municipalities have used to create a destination.”

Responses to the survey are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Responses will remain anonymous but will be included in the updated comprehensive plan.

“We want to know thoughts early on in the process,” Brand said.

Details

To respond to the town of Famrington survey, visit www.townoffarmingtonny.com and various Facebook and social media platforms. Hard copies of the survey are available at the town clerk's office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The comprehensive plan update committee next meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Town Hall. Meetings are open to the public.