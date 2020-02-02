Penn Yan residents John and Teresa Vivier recently launched Keuka To Go, an online food delivery service for local restaurants.

Customers visiting keukatogo.com can order meals from partner restaurants that will be delivered by Keuka To Go drivers. The website includes real-time estimated arrival times.

“We’re looking forward to working with our restaurant partners to build a new source of revenue and profit center, while keeping tax dollars and opportunities for work in our community,” Teresa Vivier said.

Launch partners include Angel’s Family Restaurant, Keuka Restaurant, Antique Inn, Sabrina’s Bake Shoppe, Skyline Trading Post and Union Block Italian Bistro.