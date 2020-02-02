The free “Ontario County Recycles” bags became available Feb. 1 to residents who visit area pantries.

Ontario County announced it is distributing thousands of reusable bags through 13 area food pantries. The free “Ontario County Recycles” bags became available Feb. 1 to residents who visit the pantries.

The free bags are to help residents prepare for the plastic bag ban that takes effect statewide March 1, 2020. The new law includes exceptions for garbage, garment, restaurant takeout, prescription drugs, newspapers and sliced deli items. “But the majority of local businesses will no longer be offering plastic bags to patrons,” stated a release from Ontario County Department of Sustainability & Solid Waste Management.

“Many residents have anticipated the change and already adapted their shopping habits,” stated Carla Jordan, director of the county Department of Sustainability & Solid Waste Management. “For those who haven’t, we’re trying to make the transition as pain free as possible and the distribution of reusable bags is one way the County can help.”

Nationwide, 100 billion plastic bags get used every year. The ban is aimed to cut back on the pollution caused by bag production, and reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills.

“Residents don’t often see the long-term effect plastic bag waste has on our environment,” stated Mary Krause, Ontario County administrator. “While the bag ban may seem like a nuisance to some, it will have a tremendous impact on waste reduction efforts locally, and across the state.”

The bag distribution is one part of the county’s ongoing efforts to reduce landfill waste. The Department of Sustainability & Solid Waste Management provides information and resources to support Ontario County residents in their recycling and waste reduction efforts throughout the year.

For more information about the ban and other recycling related questions, residents can visit ontariocountyrecycles.org or call 585-393-3090.