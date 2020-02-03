The Family Autism Center’s Camp Puzzle Peace recently partnered with New York State Parks to bring the Autism Nature Trail to Letchworth State Park, located in Livingston and Wyoming counties.

The trail will encourage visitors to experience nature in a way suited to individuals with autism spectrum disorder, as well as those with developmental disabilities. It will be open to everyone.

Stations along the trail will incorporate the natural surroundings of Letchworth State Park to promote visual, auditory and tactile exploration, and provide a range of cognitive, experiential and social activities.

Camp Puzzle Peace will be a lead partner in providing programming, training and staff when the trail opens in summer 2021. Visit familyautismcenter.com for information.