A new business is coming to town to offer relaxation and "purr therapy." Purrs and Paws Cat Cafe located in Victor plans to open in late February.

A new business is coming to town to offer relaxation and "purr therapy."

Purrs and Paws Cat Cafe located in Victor plans to open in late February.

According to Purrs and Paws, a cat cafe "provides a safe, clean, happy and cage-free environment for kitties of all shapes and sizes. It's a place where you can curl up with a book in your hand and kitty in your lap! Cat cafes offer a unique experience for both cats and humans! Cats will be able to live in the cafe free of cages and spoiled by you and our staff. They also provide an opportunity for some stress relief."

Purrs and Paws Cat Cafe will feature coffee, cappuccinos, hot cocoa, tea, pastries, cookies, and cat-themed items while you snuggle up with a furry friend.

For more information and to reserve a seat in the cat lounge click here!