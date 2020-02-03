Principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the legacies of Nat King Cole and his daughter Natalie at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14-15 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

Guest vocalists Dee Daniels and Denzal Sinclaire will perform with the RPO in “Unforgettable: 100 Years of Nat & Natalie.” Selections include “Mona Lisa” by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston, “Route 66” by Bobby Troup, “Love” by Milt Gabler and Bert Kaempfert, “This Will Be” by Chuck Jackson and Marvin Yancy, and “Unforgettable” by Irving Gordon.

Tickets start at $24. Call (585) 454-2100 or visit rpo.org for information.