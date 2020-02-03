Messenger Post Media and Ontario County Humane Society showcase animals from the shelter for adoption

Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the Tails for Tuesday feature.

This week we’re featuring a beautiful cat and a loyal dog that both need forever homes.

This sleek, little panther-looking cat, aptly named Puma, is a reserved 2-year-old girl who enjoys napping and playing with her toys. She will adjust better in a quiet, pet-free home.

Brody is a loveable and loyal furry home security system. Brody is very loyal to his human and would do best in a home as the only fou- legged roommate.

Puma and Brody are both available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting either one of them or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.