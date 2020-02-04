Two winners were selected for the Western New York Choreographers’ Initiative 2020: Naila Ansari, of Buffalo, and Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, of Brockport.

This funding opportunity is administered by the New York State DanceForce in partnership with the NYS Council on the Arts. Each winner will receive 24 hours of creative time, access to professional dancers, guidance of a mentor selected by the artist and a $2,500 stipend.

The WNY Choreographers’ Initiative is designed to help local resident choreographers develop their skills by providing them with resources to advance their creative practice. This year’s Artist Selection Committee panelists were Remi Harris, Yamini Kalluri, Kendra Portier and Ivan Sygoda, of New York City, and Toni Smith, of Troy.

Ansari graduated cum laude from Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts program. She is a fellow visiting assistant professor at SUNY Buffalo State College and a candidate for a Master of Fine Arts in dance from the University at Buffalo.

Ansari’s work focuses on the performance of joy in marginalized communities through creative archived collections of oral histories, movements, performance and film.

Beauchamp’s creative interests lie in integrating dance, theater, design and media. She founded the Artists Coalition for Change Together in 2016. Her teaching has a focus on the dancer-citizen and on dance as an agent of change.

Beauchamp currently explores metaphor as it relates to socio-political art-making and bodies of resistance. She is a senior lecturer at the University of Rochester in the program of dance and movement.