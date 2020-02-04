Crews are still working the scene of an early morning fire at a school bus garage Tuesday morning; fire is under control but two buses were destroyed and several others damaged. School officials say this won't have an impact on students or classes at the school and pick up times will remain the same.

There was minor damage to about four or five other buses though not to the garage itself, according to fire officials.

The fire started at the garage on Lane Road around 2 a.m. when someone saw the flames and called 911.

Fire crews said they had issues reaching the fire as the garage gate was locked. Firefighters believe this could be a mechanical fire but are still investigating.

Victor and Fishers Fire departments have been on scene.

