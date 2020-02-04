Kevin Royston takes home a silver medal in Adaptive Snow BikeCross competition

Last year, he finished third. This year, second.

It’s too early for Kevin Royston to be making predictions for next year. All the 49-year-old Midlakes graduate wants to have is an injury-free year heading into the next Adaptive Snow BikeCross competition, and then see what happens.

Royston, who is now living in Arizona with his wife, Kim, and family, earned a silver medal in late January at the X Games in Aspen.

Royston only had six weeks to train for the competition as he was recovering from a torn bicep tendon. He tried to do what he could in spin classes to stay in shape, but it’s not quite the same as getting out on the trail.

“I tried to cram as much time as I could in six weeks,” Royston said.

Royston, who was an auto body technician and enjoyed mountain bike racing and motocross while living in Canandaigua, began competing in adaptive races after losing his leg as a result of a hit-and-run crash in 2012.

For this winter competition, Royston races a dirt bike that’s been rigged like a snowmobile. The course consists of hairpin turns, climbs and jumps — big jumps.

Royston said the result of the recent competition may have been different had he been 100 percent healthwise and able to nail down the final jumps.

“I didn’t have the comfort I needed,” Royston said.

Royston downplays the accomplishment, because to him it’s no big deal, said his father, Jerry Colf, who owns Canandaigua Motorsports.

But Royston did a lot of the adaptive work to his new ride — ”More motorcycle, more motor,” Royston said — himself, Colf said.

“The rest of the family and friends are proud of the dickens in him,” Colf said.

When he competed a year ago, it was an experience just to be there. This year, he knew better what to expect, Royston said.

“We stepped it up a bit,” Royston said of the recent competition. “Just not enough yet.”

And this year, he’s contemplating a summer adaptive motocross event on the East Coast, which may also be helpful for next year's X Games.

“We’ll see where we’re at,” Royston said.