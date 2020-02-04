The Ontario County Arts Council’s annual members exhibit for 2020 is on display through March 13 in the Ewing Community Room at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Artists will attend a free reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8. Light refreshments will be served. OCAC members work in various styles and formats, and include painters, photographers, printmakers and fiber artists.

Upcoming OCAC exhibits include “Colors of Our World” on April 25-June 18, “Food for Thought” on June 27-Aug. 27 and “Hidden Treasures” on Oct. 10-Dec. 17. A juried exhibit of work from a photography plein air is planned for August. Visit ocarts.org for information.