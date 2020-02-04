The first parole hearing is coming up for the man who admitted secretly videotaping women and girls in a changing room at his Victor store

Brigid Lawler helped put Glen Siembor in prison.

Now, she — and Siembor's many other victims — want him to stay there.

"All the things that he did, really, they were disgusting and completely violated not only a couple of people but many many people of all different ages," Lawler, a senior at St. Bonaventure University, said in an interview.

In 2015, Siembor admitted that he secretly videotaped women and girls as they tried on running gear in a changing room at Tri Running & Walking Store, the athletic gear store he owned and ran in Victor. One of them was Brigid Lawler, who then worked evenings at the store.

Siembor also placed cameras in his daughters' bedrooms, secretly taping their friends, and one in Brigid Lawler's room while he was once at the Lawlers' Victor home.

Siembor's first parole hearing is in March, and Brigid Lawler and her family are among a group of Siembor victims who are trying to generate significant community opposition.

The group has created a website — fivetofifteen.org (Siembor was sentenced to five to 15 years for his crimes) — to solicit victim impact statements for presentation to the Parole Board.

"We feel that serving the minimum sentence does not do justice to the more than 57 children and adults who were harmed (by Siembor)," the website state. "The community has a voice, let us be heard."

In his plea, Siember admitted to the unlawful surveillance of 33 women, most of them teenagers. There were two other victims whose cases were beyond a five-year statute of limitations. The 57 individuals mentioned on the website include families of the victims, according to the website organizers.

Siembor also filmed himself masturbating at the store as he filmed the women and teens. He also had images of nude children on his computer, and pleaded guilty to child pornography.

When released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Late last year victims were alerted that Siembor's parole hearing is scheduled for March, said Molly Lawler, Brigid's mother.

"It was tough for a lot of victims, who thought, 'I wrote a victim impact statement back in 2015 and I'm done,'" she said.

But, she said, the victims are now collaborating together and working with a State Police crime victim specialist, Lisa Funke, to compile impact statements for the Parole Board.

"Many victims have said that no one knows what he's really capable of doing," Molly Lawler said.

Siembor's crimes were revealed when Brigid Lawler told her parents about some of Siembor's odd actions at the store.

Brigid Lawler found a hidden camera there, and Siembor had her speak to men and women over online chats. When the conversations began to turn sexual, she stopped, and also stopped going to the store.

Brigid Lawler, then 16, told her parents — her father, Bill Lawler, is a retired Rochester police investigator — and they went to the State Police. The subsequent investigation led to Siembor's arrest.

"Having to relive all those things, even after five years, it's hard and it's stressful," Brigid Lawler said. "... My freshman year (in college) I would panic a lot about having to shower in public showers. That's when I felt the most vulnerable."

Counseling in recent years has helped, she said.

"I went into trauma therapy when all these things occurred. It helps you kind of process all these emotions and things that are actually very triggering," she said.

Siembor's attorney, David Murante, said at Siembor's sentencing that he had been a model citizen for decades before he ran into a string of tough times around 2006. Siembor's mother suffered from a debilitating auto-immune disease, and, in 2007, his father suffered a stroke and later died.

Siembor became depressed, and his regimen of medications could have prompted a state of "hyper-sexuality," Murante said in 2015. Siembor also suffered from bipolar disorder, Murante said then.

Craig Doran, then an Ontario County judge and now a state Supreme Court justice, sentenced Siembor to five to 15 years — a sentence Siembor unsuccessfully challenged on appeal.

“I believe there are more dangerous tendencies in this gentleman,” Doran said at the sentencing.