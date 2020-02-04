Gianna Leone, of Victor, recently received the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting, for her project, “Summer Book Share.”

Leone was one of 18 girls across the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways territory to be honored at a recognition event in Syracuse.

The Gold Award recognizes Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who demonstrate leadership through sustainable and measurable projects. Each girl must dedicate at least 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have a lasting impact.

Leone, a junior at Victor Senior High School, helped address the lack of summer reading by collaborating with her local library to hold a weekly family story hour with a different theme each week. She also collected books so that local students in grades 4-6 could “shop” for books to take home and read over the summer.

“The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable and proof that girls can not only make a difference, but already have,” said Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “These young women are bright, courageous leaders and change makers. We congratulate them on earning Girl Scouting’s highest award and look forward to the mark they’ll each continue to make in their communities and on the wider world in the future.”