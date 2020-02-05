The Canandaigua Classic Antique Show & Sale on Feb. 9 supports Kiwanis scholarships and community grants

FARMINGTON — At the upcoming 21st annual Canandaigua Classic Antique Show & Sale, a whole-day experience is on tap, particularly for collectors or anyone looking for an antidote to cabin fever.

Forty-five professional antiques dealers will be displaying their wares from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, inside the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, 5857 Route 96.

“Find a sweetheart of a deal for Valentine’s Day,” said one of the show’s organizers, Marianne Gallagher. “Every day is a shopping day for collectors. They wonder: ‘What will I see that I have to collect to add to my collection?’ Even our younger collectors see the merit in buying and collecting time-honored furniture that will last.”

Gallagher and antique dealer Cheryl Van Denburg have again arranged for a variety of dealers to set up at the one-day show. Wares will be brought in from all parts of New York state and beyond — as far away as the Adirondacks, Buffalo, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

The show also depends on the support of local antique businesses and its partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua.

“Along with Matt Gouche of Ontario Antique Mall in Farmington and Rhonda Jenner of Peddler’s Antiques in Bloomfield, the show offers a whole day of browsing and buying from the many regional dealers who specialize in 19th- and early 20th-century furniture, textiles, pottery, folk art, toys, garden assortments and decorative elements at this special event,” Gallagher said.

The show’s goal is to inspire and encourage the collecting of items that bring pleasure and joy to the lives of the customers. Plus, it provides support for education scholarships and community grants that the Kiwanis Club offers for residents of Ontario County.

To date the Kiwanis Club has donated more than $125,000 to cultural events such as the Finger Lakes Music Festival, Cobblestone Arts Center, Bristol Valley Children’s Theater, and the Plein Air Festival in Canandaigua.

Both scholarship and grant applications are available to download at www.canandaiguaantiquesclassic.org.

In addition to checking out the antiques, show attendees can find out more about what they have. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., H. Price Prazar will again provide a verbal appraisal of antiques, books, and collectibles for an extra fee.

Details

Admission for the Canandaigua Antique Classic show and sale on Feb. 9 is $6. Download a coupon for $1 off one person at www.canandaiguaantiquesclassic.org. Food is available throughout the day. Plenty of free parking is available just outside the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, 5857 Route 96. To enter the show, when facing the building, use the entrance on the far right.