Geneva General Hospital’s Women’s Health Services received a three-year term of accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy after a recent review by the American College of Radiology.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It goes to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation that assesses image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which provides the practice with a report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.