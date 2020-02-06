Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Mike Powell, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Cotton Toe Three, 5:30 p.m., Herb Smith and the Freedom Trio, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Moonlight Initiative, 8 p.m., Dusty Bottle Band, 10 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Texas King, with Saint Free, 8:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Mystic Stew, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Marty Roberts, 5-7 p.m., Teagan & The Tweeds, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Gordon Munding, 5-7 p.m., Human, with Cooper Scotti, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m., 8 Days a Week (Beatles tribute), 8-11 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Ukulele Support Group, 11 a.m. to noon.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Saturday — Nate Michaels, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Simply Dave, noon to 3 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Saturday — The Low Spirits, Super Rich Kids, Checks and Exes, 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road: Friday — Bluegrass Happy Hour, 4-6 p.m., Vic Cottongim, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Rugburn, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Patsy Cline Tribute featuring Amberley Beatty, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Blood, Sweat & Tears, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Teressa Wilcox Trio, 9 p.m.; Friday — Who's That?, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Hi-Risers, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — Griffith & Martino, 7 p.m.

F2K Kitchen & Bar at Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — Timothy Braley, 6 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Banned from the Tavern, 9 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 1200 Bay Road, Webster: Saturday — Gary Rose, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Strange Machines, with Ocular Panther, 9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Michael O'Shea, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — The Brothers Blue, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Alyssa & Matt, 4-6 p.m.

JCC CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton: Sunday — Livingston Taylor, with Rozlyn Menachof, 7-10 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Earthtones, 5:30 p.m., 8 Days a Week (Beatles tribute), 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Genesee Rising, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Whiplash, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Keuka Candy Emporium, 131 Main St., Penn Yan: Saturday: Punk Rock Prom 3 with The Season, more, 6-9 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Friday — JB Payton, with Kurt Buffalo, 9 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — The Patrick Jaouen Band, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Denali Ries & Emily Goole, 8-10 p.m.; Sunday — Nancy Kelly, 6-8:30 p.m.

Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — The New Novelties, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Sarah Eide, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Classical Guitar Night, 7 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — Buffalo Sex Change, and BUU, 9 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — The Iron Maidens, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Hardcore for the Homeless featuring Kodiak, Destroy_Create, Final Declaration, Last Dance, 7 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Virgil Cain, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Retrospect, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Shotgun Pauly, 9 p.m. to midnight.

New York Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Kevin McCarthy, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Pappert, 7 p.m.

Newark American Legion, 200 E. Union St., Newark: Saturday — The Dean's List, 7-10 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Inside Out, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — St. Vith, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Travis Pinzi, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 7 p.m.; Friday — Krypton 88, 6:30 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave. #2, Rochester: Friday — Wreckno, Super Future, more, 9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — El Rojo Jazz, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Chelsey & Matt, 5:30-7 p.m.; Sunday — Fab Gears' Adult Ensemble Groups Concert featuring Malicious Code, Toe Jam Football, Tripwire, The Guess What? and Wolfnap, 1 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Nick LeDuc, 6-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Xarika, 6-8:30 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Mr. Monkey, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Haywire, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Mike & Steve Unplugged, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Begging Angels, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Green Rose, 2 p.m.

Rylie J's, 38 Seneca St., Geneva: Friday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E, Rochester: Friday — The Fakers, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Justin Williams, 7:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Genesee Junction, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — The Ayers Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 W. Main St., Shortsville: Saturday — Pearl Street Station, 8-11 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Grace Martin, Spooky & The Truth, 8 p.m.; Friday — White Hot Brass Band, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier, 9 p.m.

Starry Nites Café, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — Rory D'Lasnow and Jackie June, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Cooled Jets, with Bryan Dubay, 7 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Avis Reese, 8 p.m.; Friday — "Live at Luther College" 24th anniversary tribute (homage to Dave & Tim album), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Extended Family, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Casey Bloom, 6-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 499 Exchange St., Geneva: Saturday — Vinyl Orange Ottoman, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Ryan Sutherland, 6-9 p.m.