Democrat Nate McMurray challenges Republican Chris Jacobs to debates in each of the district's eight counties, including Ontario

Will Canandaigua play host to a debate in the 27th Congressional District?

Will there even be a debate?

Nate McMurray, the Democratic candidate for the 27th Congressional District, on Thursday called on his Republican opponent, small business owner and state Sen. Chris Jacobs, to join him in participating in debates in each of the eight counties in the district prior to the special election in April.

The 27th District covers all of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, in addition to parts of Erie, Ontario, Monroe and Niagara counties.

While Jacobs is stooping to name-calling — ”Chris is shouting the word ‘socialist’ every chance he gets” — McMurray said in a prepared statement that he is proposing debates in every county across the district to give voters the information they deserve to make an informed decision on Election Day.

“Chris can keep name-calling if he wants, but I’m ready to bring the issues that matter most to western New York families to the forefront,” McMurray said in the statement. “With Washington a mess, we should be talking about jobs, about taxes, about the fact that everyone needs to understand that party lines don’t matter in the voting booth when you’re struggling to put food on the table or you can’t afford to buy insulin.”

Apparently there is no word from Jacobs on accepting the challenge, as two of the dates and locations are tentative and six others are “Location TBD.”

If it happens, the first debate would be Feb. 17 at Wood Library; the second, a week later, at the Geneseo Riviera Theater, according to McMurray, who is Grand Island town supervisor.

The special election is April 28.

The two are running to replace former Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, who resigned ahead of a guilty plea on insider trading charges last year. Last month he was sentenced to 26 months in prison.

McMurray narrowly lost to Collins in the November 2018 election for the congressional seat.

Presidential politics

Earlier this week, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign filed paperwork to appear on the ballot for the April 28 Democratic presidential primary in New York.

The Amy for America campaign is focused on building a strong grassroots operation that will serve as the foundation to win — and win big — in 2020, stated her campaign manager, Justin Buoen.

“Amy doesn’t want to be president for half of America, she wants to be president for all of America,” Buoen said in a prepared statement. “That means bringing people together and getting things done. We look forward to continuing to share Amy’s unifying, optimistic message with New Yorkers as we build on our momentum heading into 2020.”

Klobuchar trailed several of her party mates after partial results of the Iowa Caucus were released earlier in the week.