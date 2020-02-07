Kristin Bruhin, of Victor, and the Sacred Heart University cheerleading team recently won the school’s first UCA National Championship, earning the crown in the all-girl Division I category at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

“We are so proud to have earned this championship title,” head coach CJ Sereno said. “It is remarkable what our team has been able to accomplish this year. We truly have a special group of athletes. Their positive attitude, dedication, commitment and love for this program made the work all worth it. We never thought this was attainable. We’re dreaming with our eyes wide open.”

SHU posted the top score in the finals, recording a 90.3 out of 100 among the eight teams that qualified for the finals.

The division featured 15 teams, including Morehead State and the University of West Georgia, which have dominated the competition in past years. This year, SHU hit the cleanest routine in the division and came out on top.

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut , fields two Division I cheerleading squads and a club cheerleading team.