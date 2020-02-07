A very snowy start to the weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 28° | Lo: 10°
Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNW at 15mph
Today: Snow and blowing snow. Accumulations in the 4-8" range. Slightly less west and south or Rochester.
Tonight: Areas of local lake snow and blowing snow.A few more inches near Lake Ontario likely.
Snow showers in the morning
Saturday
Hi: 18° | Lo: 9°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 9mph
Light snow showers with minimal additional accumulation. Some sun. A cold day! Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Considerable cloudiness
Sunday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 6°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SSW at 7mph
A chilly start. A few flakes possible. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.