A very snowy start to the weekend:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 28° | Lo: 10°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNW at 15mph

Today: Snow and blowing snow. Accumulations in the 4-8" range. Slightly less west and south or Rochester.

Tonight: Areas of local lake snow and blowing snow.A few more inches near Lake Ontario likely.

Snow showers in the morning

Saturday

Hi: 18° | Lo: 9°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 9mph

Light snow showers with minimal additional accumulation. Some sun. A cold day! Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Considerable cloudiness

Sunday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 6°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SSW at 7mph

A chilly start. A few flakes possible. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.