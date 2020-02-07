The snow will become moderate to heavy at times by Friday morning, which will likely have a bigger impact on the Friday morning commute compared to Thursday's.

Part one of our storm is now moving into phase 2, with accumulating snow developing on Friday.

There are closings and delays in the area.

As far as snowfall by morning, areas west of Rochester will see shovelable snow by morning, with minor snow in the Finger Lakes to start, as it will take longer for the snow to move east.

But, everybody is fair game for additional heavy accumulating snow on Friday. So expect to do some additional shoveling and plowing. The snow will be a fluffier, colder snow, and gusty winds will create blowing snow and lower visibility if you're on the roads on Friday.

Lake Ontario will add some "bonus snow" to our lakeshore counties, where a Winter Storm Warning is posted for Orleans, Monroe and Wayne counties. The rest of WNY will see upwards of 4-8" of new snow, but areas closer to the lake will likely come in with another 8-12" by Saturday morning when everything ends.

The snow will fall the heaviest on Friday morning, tapering into the afternoon.