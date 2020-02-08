Note to our three branches of government: it is time to put the junior high school antics and behavior behind and get to work!

In my many years of being involved in politics and watching our three branches of government work, I have never seen such childish, selfish, partisan behavior. It needs to stop.

I could state many examples of such behavior — a preplanned ripping up of a speech on public TV, considerable smirks during a presidential speech, talking trash about others, name-calling (on both sides of the aisle), etc. — but I won’t.

Our nation today is not only divided by race, sex, religion, etc., but also by party. This is not how adults behave and certainly not a positive message to send to our children.

Our country today is in good shape economically, job creation is growing, unemployment is low, fair trade deals have been made and so on.

Let us please put aside the bickering, come to consensus and move forward. No one is perfect; accept this, and focus on the positive and the work you were elected to do! Let’s come together as one people of the great United States and work together to move forward for our great nation’s sake!

Cindy Wade

Canandaigua