A roundup of information from throughout the region

CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Conservative Party has endorsed two candidates for office.

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, received the party’s endorsement in her bid for re-election to the seat in the 54th state Senate District.

The party cited Helming’s voting record — earning her a 96 percent Conservative rating from the state party — and her efforts to repeal the bail reform law that went into effect Jan. 1.

Helming, a former Canandaigua town supervisor, was first elected to the state Senate in 2016.

Beth Parlato, an attorney in Erie County, earned the party's endorsement in a June primary election for the 27th Congressional District, which includes a portion of Ontario County.

Democrat Nate McMurray and Republican Chris Jacobs are squaring off in an April 28 special election to replace former Rep. Chris Collins, who in January was sentenced to 26 months in prison on insider trading charges.

CANANDAIGUA

Wood Library to explore sustainability

Robin Lewis, assistant professor of environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will highlight the connections between sustainability and consumption from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St.

Lewis will draw attention to the ways individual consumption practices shape global outcomes. Her lecture will tackle the question, can we consume in a different matter? If so, how?

This is the third lecture in a series of talks by HWS faculty at Wood Library on sustainability. Admission is free. Call 315-394-1381 or visit woodlibrary.org for information.

CANANDAIGUA

Chamber to host series on HR issues

The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of roundtables open to human resources representatives, generalists, and others acting in an HR capacity.

Roundtable sessions will focus on “hot topics” in human resources such as onboarding, employee relations, performance management, benefits management, workforce planning, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with other human resources professionals and discuss best practices.

Roundtables will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays, March 13, April 24, May 8, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, and Nov. 20, at the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce offices, 113 S. Main St.

Cost is $50 for members; $100 for others.

Register by March 6 at CanandaiguaChamber.com in the event calendar or contact Elisha Everson 585-394-4400, ext. 203.