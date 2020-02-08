ROCHESTER

Romeo takes oath as Monroe County clerk

Jamie Romeo took her oath of office as the new Monroe County Clerk on Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo as the new clerk on Thursday. She replaces Adam Bello, who was elected Monroe County executive last November.

Romeo, an Irondequoit native, will serve out the year and then run for the position in November.

Romeo had represented the 136th District in Monroe County, including the towns of Brighton, Irondequoit, as well as portions of the city of Rochester. She was elected to public office in September 2018 after Joe Morelle left the 136th District seat to run for Congress.

Daily Messenger news partner, News 10NBC

BUFFALO

Man charged with hanging cat, sending photos to kids

A 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and endangering the welfare of a child after police said he hanged his children's cat and sent them photos of the dead pet.

Antonio Martin of Buffalo was arraigned Friday before state Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges on an indictment charging him with felony animal cruelty and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released without bail, to return to court on Feb. 19.

Buffalo police said Martin hanged the cat from the children's bunk bed in early September and texted pictures of it to them. No motive was given for the act.

If convicted of all charges, Martin faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Martin pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Mark Byrne, said he had no further comment because the case is still in a preliminary stage.

The Associated Press

ALBANY

NY to restrict, disclose toxic chemicals in kids' products

New York will require manufacturers to disclose the use of potentially dangerous chemicals in children's products under a new law signed Friday.

The law, which goes into effect March 1, also creates a children's product safety council that will advise state environmental regulators about which chemicals to restrict and how.

Currently, New York prohibits the use of dangerous chemicals on an individual basis. But child safety advocates for years have pushed for more comprehensive regulations over concerns that children can be more sensitive than adults to small amounts of chemicals.

The new law requires manufacturers to phase out the use of certain chemicals including asbestos. It also creates a process for state environmental regulators to ban other chemicals down the road.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the bill into law Friday.

"Because children chew and otherwise destroy their toys, clothing and gear, they are at high risk of exposure to toxic chemicals in their products," said Philip Landrigan, director of the Program in Global Public Health and the Common Good at Boston College. "They can ingest, inhale, and absorb these toxic chemicals."

The Associated Press