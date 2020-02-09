Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Natasha George, of Canandaigua, was selected to advance her social innovation project, “Precious Plastic in the Rochester Community,” at the 2020 Clinton Global Initiative University at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. George majors in international studies.

Dean's list

Teagan Acoff and Adam Novak, of Canandaigua, and Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.

Julianna Braniecki, of Canandaigua, and Jared Pierce, of Geneva, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hana Cheasman, of Shortsville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John’s Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Cheasman majors in media and communications.

Natalie Grabowski, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list with high honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.65-3.84 average. Grabowski majors in occupational therapy.

Kyra Grooms, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA. Grooms majors in nursing.

Charles Harding, of Canandaigua, and Gabriel Lind and Tara Powell, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston and are members of the University Honors program. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.

Aubrey Hartmann, of Farminton; Noah Eighmey and Michael Petronio, of Geneva; and Charles Marcello, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Rebecca Marciano, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sarina Simpson, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Megan Varricchio, of Canandaigua; Anna Leva, of Macedon; and Victoria Allocco, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Liam von Berg, of Bloomfield, and Erin Cypher, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Von Berg earned high distinction honors.

Graduations

Alexandra Grimm, of Canandaigua, graduated in December 2019 with a Master of Fine Arts in writing from the University of New Hampshire.

Luke Vanni, of Victor, graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Scholarships

Madison Chapin, of Victor, received a Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Sports Scholarship, which annually recognizes academically deserving student-athletes from western New York and southern Ontario. Chapin, a biology major, swims for Canisius College in Buffalo.