Local Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Rachel McFadden, of Clifton Springs; Jillian Wright, of Phelps; and Gianna Leone, of Victor, recently received the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

The Gold Award recognizes Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who demonstrate leadership through sustainable and measurable projects. Each girl must dedicate at least 80 hours to planning and implementing her project.

Leone collaborated with her local library to hold a weekly family story hour with a different theme each week. She collected books for local students to take home and read over the summer.

McFadden created a Gay Straight Alliance club at her school, which promoted training for students and staff to become advocates.

Wright’s project involved area residents bringing their pets to an assisted living facility and interacting with residents.