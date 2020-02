Skiers can enjoy a day on the slopes while supporting Foodlink’s mission to end hunger and build healthier communities through Forks & Skis from noon to 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Hunt Hollow Ski Club, 7532 County Road 36, Naples.

The event includes lunch, a ski pass, entry in a timed race and free drinks at a happy hour with live entertainment.

Tickets cost $100, or $50 for non-skiers and Hunt Hollow members. Visit foodlinkny.org for information.