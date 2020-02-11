Dream Vacations named franchise owner Dianne Howcraft, of Hilton, a member of the 2020 Circle of Excellence, a program that recognizes agents for top sales achievement.

Howcraft will receive a logo for marketing materials, priority access to corporate support phone lines and training programs, an agent site visit and business planning session, free marketing collateral, a free cabin at the national conference, and invitations to inaugural cruises.

“Being inducted into the Circle of Excellence is a true testament to the loyalty of our clients, and would not be possible without their repeat business and referrals,” said Howcraft, whose agency name is Indulge Yourself Travel. “We have the best clients in the world, and we pride ourselves on spoiling them with the highest quality and most personalized service.”

With 13 years of experience, Howcraft specializes in river cruises, Alaska cruise/tours and all-inclusive vacations for her clients. Call (585) 392-7777, ext. 1001, or visit dhowcraft.dreamvacations.com for information.