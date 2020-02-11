Renewable energy, and for this area, land-based solar, is developing fast, and we should be enjoying its economic benefits, as well as the environmental ones. The solar projects that are now in the planning stages will create hundreds of jobs, raise tax revenue and provide lease payments to farmers and landowners. However, friendly zoning laws are necessary for renewable energy developers to proceed.

As a recent graduate studying the environment, I would like to see local governments pass new zoning regulations that will allow solar energy projects to benefit my community.

Natasha George

Canandaigua