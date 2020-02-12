Sbarra Real Estate Services is the top Century 21 brokerage firm in the state, according to Michael Miedler, national president and CEO.

Sbarra offers real estate, mortgage and insurance services in Johnson City, Greene and Penn Yan. It is the largest Century 21 franchise in upstate New York.

“We are honored to be recognized as the No. 1 Century 21 in New York, a designation that is the result of the hard work our sales associates, management and staff put in every day,” said Rachel Sbarra Riley, licensed associate real estate broker and vice president. “Our clients are our priority and this proves such.”