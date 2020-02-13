The Faculty Artist Series at the Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester, will feature three performances this month.

Robin Scott, associate professor of string chamber music, will perform music by Bartok, Beethoven and Grieg with pianist Hannah Shields at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Kilbourn Hall.

Steven Doane, professor of violoncello, and Alexander Kobrin, assistant professor of piano, will present music by Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Kilbourn Hall.

Michael Wayne, associate professor of clarinet, will be joined by other Eastman faculty to perform works by Clarke, Schumann and Weber at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in Hatch Recital Hall.

The series will continue throughout the spring. Oleh Krysa, professor of violin, and Barry Snyder, professor emeritus of piano, will present Beethoven’s violin sonatas at 7:30 p.m. on March 27 in Kilbourn Hall.