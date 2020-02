Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole, Way, Rochester: Friday — The Boyd Parker Ambush, 5:30 p.m., "Adrianna as Advertisted," 9 p.m.; Saturday — Conor Oberst tribute featuring Jackson Cavalier & The Mt. Vernon Three, Dan Lynch, Devon Rose, Jameson Dunham, Hannah Gouldrick, Dan Kushner, Julia Egan and more, 9 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Peg Leg Ida, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Sam Kaiser, 5-7 p.m., JumboShrimp, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Vinyl, 8-11 p.m

Barry's Old School Pub, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Ukulele Hour, 11 a.m. to noon., Bluegrass Jam, 5:30-7 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Men Behaving Badly, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Open Jam Session, 3-6 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Jim Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Kissin' Whiskey, Blue Envy, Cigs Inside, 8 p.m.; Friday — Wine Lips, Bad Waitress, House Majority, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Televisionaries, Kodachrome, 8 p.m.

California Brew Haus, 402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Saturday — Anti-Valentines Day featuring Sour, Sound Waves Attacking Nothing, Speck Dweller, Flesh Shuddering, Machine Moon, Cosmic Heart Crisis, 6:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Pete Griffith, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Friday — Old World Warblers, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Thursday — Locash, 8 p.m.; Friday — Brian McKnight, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Fast Lane, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Amanda Stone Band, 9 p.m.; Friday — Mr. Monkey, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Steve Grills & The Roadmasters, 10 p.m.

F2T Kitchen at Ramada Geneva Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — Rocko Dorsey, 6 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 6 p.m.

Fairport Brewing Company, 99 S. Main St., Fairport: Saturday — Bob Begley, 7-10 p.m..

Fairport Brewing Company, 1044 University Ave., Building 2, Rochester: Friday — JunkYard FieldTrip, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Head to the Roots, 8-11 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Fieriday — Celtic Soul, 7 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Slow Burn, 9:30 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Mike Gladstone and Rob Smith, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Hayley Jane and Annie in the Water, 7 p.m.; Friday — Dirty Blanket, and The Westcott & Gosson Duo, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Elephant in the Room, Grape Soda, 20Something, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baker Birdman Band, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Arden Neubauer, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Campbell Brothers, 8-11 p.m.

House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Irondequoit: Saturday — Daryl Omahem, 6 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Franklin Mint, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Deja Vu, 8 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Thursday — Auroras, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Mike Kaupa Quartet, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Deming, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Free Casino, with Stupid November, 8 p.m.; Friday — Stella Hill, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Bob Marley Bash with Noble Vibes featuring Neville Francis, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Marco Amadio, 6-8 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Sunday — Womba Africa - Drumming & Dance, 8 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Saturday — Poison the Prophet, 7:30 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Saturday — John Akers, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Something Else, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Flint Creek, 9 p.m. to midnight.

New York Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Friday — Jon Lamanna, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Max Muscato, 7 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — James Draudt, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco Amadio, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Scott Guest, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Aaron Lipp, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.; Friday — Big Blue House, 6:30 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Chris Ott, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Kaupa, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St., Rochester: Saturday — Just Desserts (Songs of Revenge and Retribution) featuring Jerry Falzone & Liar's Moon, Ken Columbo, Paul Vincent Nunes, Sarah Hendershot & The Jane Mutiny, Watkins & The Rapiers, Dick "The Record Man Storms, and The Angle, 6 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — John Bolger, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Sam Swanson, 6-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Mitty & The Followers, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Ruby Shooz, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Maria Gillard Trio, 3-5 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill St., Rochester — Side by Side, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Pappert, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Chris Cady & Friends, 2 p.m.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Green Rose, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — O'Hern & Mark, 7-10 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Sunday — The Jambalaya Sessions, 10 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Saturday — The Klick, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Avis Reese (70s Throwback), 8 p.m.; Friday — Soul Passenger, 8 p.m.; Saturday — A Girl Named Genny, 8 p.m.

Timber Creek Tavern, 17 S. Main St., Manchester: Thursday — Meyer & McGuire, 5-8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Ben Gabriel, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Shari Ratka, 6-9 p.m.