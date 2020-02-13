New Superintendent Tim Terranova, who assumes the job Thursday aims to foster relationships within the Victor school district

By Patrick Harney pharney@messengerpostmedia.com

VICTOR — For Dr. Tim Terranova, failure isn’t something to run from, but something he embraces.

“I mean, it’s not fun to fail. Nobody likes to fail, but I’ve always thought that, you know, you’ve got to, you have to put yourself out there to accomplish stuff,” he said.

As a former deputy superintendent for the West Irondequoit Central School District, Terranova is now looking toward his next challenge, as the new superintendent for the Victor Central School District. Starting Thursday, Terranova will be overseeing operations at the 166-acre campus, rated as the number-one school district in Ontario County for 2020, according to the data rankings company Niche.

Given how the reputation of the district “spoke for itself,” Terranova felt it was worth applying for once the superintendent position opened, even if he wasn’t selected.

“It was like, you know what? I might not get this job. I’m never going to get it if I don’t try, and this is a district that really appealed to me. So I applied,” he said, adding, “I’m thankful that the board chose me to be the next superintendent.”

Becoming a teacher

With over 18 years of experience in the public school system, Terranova can’t be accused of not being prepared for the job. However, his initial career interests were quite different from the path he eventually chose. As a student who attended the University at Buffalo, Terranova wasn’t interested in studying teaching.

“I was originally looking at, I wanted to study sharks,” he said with a laugh.

“Yeah, so I loved biology. I was actually going to go into marine biology,” which is why he graduated with a degree in biological sciences, according to Terranova.

But after graduating, he slowly found his career interests shifting.

“I started to think about, well, do I want to go to a med-school type thing, or even law school. But I kept doing volunteer work with camps and youth groups and just did coaching with kids. And I really enjoyed it, so I put plans on hold, and for about a year and a half after I graduated, worked at a Boys and Girls Club” outside of Buffalo, he said.

Eventually, when Terranova was in his early to mid 20s, he decided to go back to school, earning his teaching degree in 1992, according to LinkedIn.

Yet after he graduated with a Master’s in Elementary Education, positions were scarce in the Buffalo area, so he looked toward Rochester.

“So my college roommate’s parents lived in Rochester, in Brighton. They offered me a place to stay in Rochester, and I ended up working as a teacher’s assistant in Brighton. And I lived in my college roommate’s parents' house for like four months,” Terranova said, adding, “I still keep in touch with them.”

In 1993, Terranova managed to land what he termed a “long-term sub, third grade teaching job” in West Irondequoit, slowly working his way into a permanent third-grade teaching position.

Yet while Terranova accumulated other responsibilities, including coaching and working as a teacher on special assignment at the high school level, he kept an eye out for bigger opportunities.

Working together toward a common goal

While Terranova always enjoyed working with kids as a teacher, when the opportunity came to work as an assistant principal, he “went for it.”

“And you know, assistant principals, those are tough jobs, because you’re given a lot of bad news. I mean, you’re dealing with student management and discipline.”

Yet while there were challenges in his new role, one of the main takeaways from the job was how “it built really strong relationships with kids and staff,” something which continued once he became principal of Dake Junior High.

“Obviously you still have a lot of strong connections with kids, but you’re dealing a lot more with, you know, a hundred staff members. But I enjoyed it. I enjoyed really working together with people kind of towards a common goal, to help kids, you know? That’s what it was about.”

Given his work as a coach for the district, Terranova also saw a parallel in his new responsibilities.

“So it was just a different level of coaching actually, you know? I did a lot of coaching with kids, but I felt like working with adults gave you that same feeling of trying to get a group of people with you to accomplish stuff, so I liked that.”

In 2004, Terranova enrolled in the Teacher’s College, which is part of Columbia University, where he eventually earned a doctorate in School Administration. Working in a “cohort program” with a small group of other students, Terranova was able to explore the field of special education, and the impact of collaboration with general education teachers.

“So I studied a ton of teachers, and the way they worked together and planned together, and it gave me a lot of insights around better ways to promote collaboration between special ed teachers and general ed teachers,” he said, adding how it was “a major focus for our district.”

Aside from the practical applications from his research focus, most of which he still refers to today, Terranova also found perseverance as he pursued his doctorate to be an added benefit.

“When you accomplish hopefully something that’s difficult, you learn to persevere, and hopefully be resilient, which is an important trait,” he said.

As Terranova gradually stepped into positions that demanded more leadership, colleagues characterized his approach as collaborative.

“He’s the kind of person who activates leadership in others,” said Karen Finter, director of instruction for grades 7 through 12 in West Irondequoit. Having worked with him for over 20 years, Finter has considered Terranova to be a mentor, who’s always “focused on the kids.”

Plus, as she put it, “he has a wicked good sense of humor.”

“We’re going to miss him terribly,” she added,

Another colleague, Dr. Aaron Johnson, spoke of how instrumental Terranova was after Johnson became the new superintendent of West Irondequoit in March of last year.

While there were concerns with having a new leader come into the school district, “Tim was really good at keeping an open mind,” Johnson said. Terranova helped guide him through “the complexities of the district,” which helped Johnson adapt to the position.

“We became friends,” as a result of their working relationship, he added.

Johnson also praised Terranova for his focus on helping the students in his district, describing it as a “strong sense of purpose.”

Challenges ahead for Victor

Now with Terranova stepping in as the new superintendent, he aims to foster a climate of “clear and transparent communication” as he begins his new role.

“I mean, if you think about it, I probably know the least about Victor. There’s 750 employees right now. And I’m probably the least knowledgeable around Victor and what makes it tick. But my job is to learn more and more, and listen.”

Currently, Terranova hopes to hold a series of meetings with what he termed “stakeholders,” with the goal of completing these conversations by June. These groups include everyone from administrative and teaching departments, to students and external organizations such as the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the town supervisors.

“And I think through these entry plan meetings you start to set up those systems of communication that ultimately you then use going forward that’s so important,” he said.

One of the current goals the superintendent is looking to carry over from his work in West Irondequoit is expanding the number of teachers of color who work in the district.

“Our staff is 99% white, and our students are much more diverse. I mean, the world, the nation’s much more diverse," Terranova said. "So, there’s been challenges trying to find teachers of color, staff of color. So yeah, that’s an area that I’m definitely going to pursue.”

While Terranova has done outreach at several historically black colleges and universities, he’s often found the competition among recruiters rather steep.

“One of the sessions I was over there, I was sandwiched between San Diego and San Francisco, in terms of the booth," he said. "And I’m trying to sell us, which is a great place, it’s just, you know.”

“So part of what we have to do is grow our own,” he said, adding how the creation of programs such as the one he created in West Irondequoit, which fostered relationships with area colleges and helped “generate opportunities for kids who might be interested in teaching someday.”

Another looming challenge Terranova will have to address is the district’s budget, which has not received additional state aid despite an increase in students. One possible course of action which is being discussed is to pursue a vote to increase the district’s tax cap, which would require a 60% majority vote.

Either way, once the board does reach a decision, Terranova is hoping to have plenty of open conversations with the public.

“I think there’s got to be clarity and transparency on the decisions that are going to be made, and then we get public input on that,” he said.

No matter how discussions around the district’s budget unfold, Terranova is optimistic the community will be receptive.

“There’s so much to do, and so many people that have a stake in the school district, that you’d hope that if you find a solid plan and clearly articulate it, that people will understand the importance of it, and help us communicate that to all constituents,” he said.