Many cases involving animals will make you smile, but some have tragic endings, according to Sheriff Kevin Henderson

Sure, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is called on to investigate and arrest those in cases involving drug dealing, murders, larcenies and burglaries, and other serious offenses.

But when covering a large agricultural area such as Ontario County, deputies will have their share of animal stories, some of which will make you cry when it involves abuse or death, and some of which can make you chuckle.

The work of motorists, including Ontario County Youth Court Program Coordinator Emily Henderson, and a deputy in removing two horses from the middle of County Road 4 and returning them safely home on Wednesday, brings to mind some of those cases, said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson (no relation to Emily Henderson).

Farm animals have made their way off the farm and into police reports over the years, whether they’re horses, in this case, cows, or chickens.

“I’m not talking about one chicken,” Henderson said, laughing.

Henderson recalled an emu that lived out Geneva and Phelps way that would occasionally require police assistance in order to find its way back home.

“It could be very aggressive,” Henderson said. “It was a challenge for our deputies to deal with.”

The story has been told often, but one of the first cases investigated by Henderson’s predecessor, retired Sheriff Philip Povero, involved 37 missing pigs in Richmond. After executing a search warrant, the pigs were recovered — and Povero brought them to court so the judge could inspect them, as required by law. The story made The New York Times.

Henderson has his pig story, too.

Henderson said two pigs got loose one spring in Bloomfield. The animals were on the lookout for grubs and tore up a neighbor’s yard while burrowing in their search, Henderson said, leaving large trenches behind.

“The pigs weren’t too friendly,” Henderson said, but they were captured anyway.

These things do happen, which is why in some cases, the 911 Communications Center has contact information for farmers and animal owners so they can be reached quickly, before something tragic occurs, Henderson said.

“There is a comical twist, but a seriousness to them,” Henderson said.

Two passengers in a vehicle that struck two horses on County Road 37 were killed in 2017. The horses, which had escaped from property on Canadice Lake Road, also died as a result of the crash.

And of course, every fall there is a spate of car-deer crashes to contend with, Henderson said.

These types of circumstances are only one of the reasons why motorists should be paying attention to the road and not their cell phones, and heeding speed limits.

If you see an animal in the road, call 911 and law enforcement will help retrieve the animal, Henderson said. This happened Wednesday, in addition to the quick thinking of the motorists to get the animals out of the road before something bad happened.

“Kudos to Emily,” Sheriff Henderson said.