There is a very easy common-sense reform to keeping excess money out of political campaigns. If you don't live in the district, you can't contribute to a campaign. Why should someone in California be able to contribute to campaign for a legislative district in New York? Being able to contribute to local campaigns from outside encourages special interests to try and rule local government issues or agendas.

If outside money was restricted, it would make local politicians much more responsive to the local electorate, which is what is needed. They are elected to be our representatives, not someone from another state or district.

Henry Savage

Canandaigua