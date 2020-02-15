The Morgan and his trainer, Hanna Blain of Honeoye, will compete at the Horse World Expo later this month

BRISTOL — A sweet-tempered horse named Willie Nelson lost his owner in a tragic accident in 2019. Enter Begin Again Horse Rescue, a local nonprofit that took Willie under its wing to care for the orphaned gelding while finding him a new home.

But there’s much more to Willie Nelson’s story.

This month, the 14-year-old Morgan heads to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with the rescue organization’s resident trainer, Hanna Blain. That is where the pair will compete at the Horse World Expo in its newest event, Rescued to Stardom.

“It’s meant to shine light on adoption,” said Blain, 23, who lives in Honeoye. A lover of horses who started riding at age 3, Blain has a tragic story of her own to share. She nearly lost her life in a freak riding accident in 2016.

“I had fallen off horses before, been bucked off, but this was a total freak thing,” she said. “The horse flipped over on top of me. I broke my neck, ribs, skull, teeth, collarbone. I am visually impaired.”

How did she survive?

“It was a miserable experience. Very painful,” she said. “But I had spent my whole life riding horses and I couldn't imagine doing anything else.”

For his part, Willlie Nelson was suddenly without a home when his owner was killed in a head-on collision last April. Begin Again Horse Rescue learned about his misfortune through Lollypop Farm.

Blain said when she learned about Willie she knew she could relate to him.

“I wanted people to realize our comebacks are stronger than our setbacks,” she said.

Willie and Blain have been working together at Bristol Valley Training Center on Route 64 in Bristol as they prepare for their moment of stardom. Nonprofit horse rescues in and around the Mid-Atlantic region were invited to apply for a slot for the challenge, and Willie and Blain made the grade.

If Willie hadn’t been taken in by a rescue, he most likely would have been destined for slaughter. Jennifer Lilly, a founder and vice president of Begin Again Horse Rescue, said the odds of finding Willie a new home once in rescue were bleak because he had been handled little and never been trained at his age.

Now, Willie Nelson is gaining notoriety as he and Blain prepare for the Horse World Expo. A press release caught the attention of country superstar Willie Nelson’s granddaughter, Raelynn Nelson, who is spreading the word. People are contacting the rescue about adoption.

Trainers selected by each rescue work with their horses to take them from unbroke to riding in just 90 days. Each horse will be available for adoption at the start of the event.

Willie will be the oldest horse in the Expo.

“He’s assumed to be 14. He’s never had a job. He is hardly even halter-broke,” said Blain. “He has stepped through every hoop to get where he is.”

Blain and Willie have both beaten the odds, Lilly said.

“They have a unique connection and incredible bond that will undoubtedly shine through at the competition,” Lilly said.

The road to Harrisburg will not come cheaply. The expense of trailering the horse, hotel, food and other costs will not come out of the rescue’s operating costs.

Begin Again Horse Rescue is grateful for its sponsors and the financial support that make it possible to participate in the Horse World Expo, which takes place Feb. 28 and Feb. 29. The nonprofit continues to accept donations and add more people to Team Willie Nelson.

Here’s how to join.

Begin Again Horse Rescue seeks sponsorships from businesses and individuals to join Team Willie Nelson. Contributors will be recognized in social media posts, on the BAHR website, on a stall banner at the World Horse Expo, and on the custom Team Willie Nelson T-shirts, which will be distributed before the event.

To become a sponsor, message through BAHR Facebook fan page Rescued To Stardom’s Willie Nelson; call 585-322-2427; or email info@beginagainrescue.org

For more information about the Rescued To Stardom Contest, how to adopt Willie or how to help support other horses in need at the rescue, contact Jennifer at Begin Again Horse Rescue at 585-322-2427 or email info@beginagainrescue.org.