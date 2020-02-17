Banker, entrepreneur and investor Henry B. Gibson was prominent in banking, canal development, railroads and several Canandaigua-area community ventures

Prominent among Canandaigua’s community pioneers was Henry B. Gibson. He was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on April 13, 1783 to John and Catherine Gibson. The family moved to Sarasota, New York when Henry was nine years old.

While he received his education while in Sarasota, Henry’s father intended his son to follow him in his profession as a lawyer. Henry found himself more interested in mathematics and an inclination towards commercial life that ultimately determined his occupations for life in Canandaigua. He accordingly left home at the age of 16 for Cooperstown where he became a clerk in the store of the leading merchant, Judge Cooper, the father of James Fenimore Cooper.

Seeking advancement, Henry Gibson moved to Utica, New York around 1808 and after a short stint with a merchant took a position in the county clerk’s office. In 1812, he accepted the post of teller in the Bank of Utica but soon resigned after a disagreement with its cashier. In that same year he went into partnership with Watts Sherman, a leading Utica merchant who was also active in glass manufacturing in the area, and on Dec. 9, 1812 he married Sherman’s daughter Sarah.

The firm of Sherman, Gibson & Company was formally incorporated in 1813. Alexander Seymour, a junior partner in the firm, held down the Utica end of the business while Henry Gibson and his father-in-law moved to New York City to develop the wholesale end of the enterprise. Henry’s business operations in New York City continued until 1819 during which he had amassed about $30,000, a considerable amount of money in those early years of our nation.

With the death of both Henry’s father and father-in-law in 1818, changes were coming to the life of Henry Gibson.

In 1820, at the age of 38, Henry Gibson moved his family from New York City to Canandaigua to become the new cashier of the Ontario Bank. The Ontario Bank had been established in 1813 and was Canandaigua’s first banking institution. It was in a building directly south of the Congregational Church. The bank prospered under the guidance of Nathaniel Gorham Jr., its first president, and William Kibbe, its first cashier. However, by 1819, many banks in the nation were in difficulty and several faltered due to over speculation and panic by its officers and depositors. The Ontario Bank began to feel the pinch of this crisis and was in dire need of someone who had adequate comprehension of the true nature and methods of modern banking. Henry Gibson’s reputation as a skillful and prudent financier, along with his commercial connections that were well known throughout New York State, made him the ideal candidate for this position. He was invited to accept the cashiership of the bank and moved his family into the building in which the Ontario Bank was located.

Henry Gibson attacked the problems of the bank with great vigor, industry and foresight. He laid a strong foundation for it, introduced the kind of banking practices that would ensure its success, and secured the confidence of its depositors and investors. Canandaigua had become a village in 1815 and the Ontario Bank under Gibson’s management was a critical element in promoting the development of Canandaigua and the surrounding area in its emerging years. He made the Ontario Bank one of the most successful banks in the state at the time and managed it until its charter expired in 1856.

While Henry Gibson’s main prominence in Canandaigua history was his affiliation with the Ontario Bank, he was involved in several other important aspects of our community. In the 1820s, with New York state excited over the building of the Erie Canal, several Canandaigua residents were concerned that they were not directly on the route. There was only one port on the canal that was in Ontario County. A group of Canandaigua investors, including Henry Gibson, proposed raising enough capital to construct a canal from Canandaigua to the Erie Canal. The Ontario Canal Company formed in 1821 never realized the construction of the proposed canal. However, the port on the Erie Canal was named Port Gibson in honor of Henry Gibson.

In the late 1830s, Henry Gibson invested much of his personal fortune in a new project that was known at that time as the Auburn and Rochester Railroad. It was chartered in 1836 and completed in 1841. It ran 70 miles from Auburn through Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Geneva, Manchester and Canandaigua to Rochester. The line was intended to serve communities that had not benefited from the Erie Canal. Henry Gibson was selected to be its first president.

The initial leg of the railroad was to start in Rochester, New York and run to Canandaigua, a distance of 29 miles. Canandaigua’s first railroad train, a locomotive and three cars, arrived on Sept. 12, 1840 after a two-day run. In its early years, a station house was constructed in Henry Gibson’s backyard behind his mansion, about where the bridge is located today on Greig Terrace. In order for the customers to board the train, he cut a lane through the south end of his property from North Main Street to the station house. This access lane was named Greig Street by Henry Gibson after his good friend John Greig.

The Auburn and Rochester Railroad helped Canandaigua prosper and it merged with other railroads until the New York Central Railroad was created in 1853. Henry Gibson served as a director on this railroad for several years.

Besides Henry Gibson’s involvement with banking, canal development, and the railroads, he was a major contributor to several community ventures. When he first came to Canandaigua in 1820, he purchased large amounts of property in the community including the Abner Barlow farm on the east side of North Main Street. On this property he opened Barlow Street in 1827 running from North Main Street to the eastern boundary of the village. In 1831 it was renamed Gibson Street. On this street he dedicated a parcel of land that would become the Gibson Street Park bordering Park Place.

Henry Gibson deeded the land on which the Ontario Female Seminary was erected in 1825. The Seminary was located on the land where the current Thompson Apartments are located and the former site of Thompson Hospital. When the former Blossom Hotel erected in 1814 on the southeast corner of the public square [the corner of Main Street and Ontario Street where the Canandaigua Police Department is located today] burnt in 1851, Henry Gibson organized a stock company. With several other investors, they provided the capital and means to erect a new structure called the Hotel Canandaigua that was completed and opened in 1853. The railroad station location for the New York Central that had been behind Henry Gibson’s home was moved to the basement of this hotel to better serve customers.

Unlike several of Canandaigua’s early pioneers, Henry Gibson did not interfere in politics unless they influenced the prosperity of the community nor did he seek political offices. The only exceptions were when he served as village president for one year in 1824 and when he served as Ontario County Clerk from 1843-1849.

When the Ontario Bank’s charter expired in 1856 and it vacated the house that the Gibsons had lived in since 1820, Henry and Sarah Gibson renovated the house on North Main Street as their home. The property extended south from the Congregational Church to what is now Grieg Terrace.

Henry Gibson died on Nov. 20, 1863 and his wife died on June 28, 1881. They had nine children, three sons and six daughters. One of their daughters, Catherine, lived in the home until her death in 1897. The home was demolished in 1898 and the property was subdivided into the three lots that exist today between the Congregational Church and Grieg Terrace.

J. Albert Granger in his 1906 booklet “A History of Early Canandaigua” wrote this about Henry Gibson, “It did not require a lengthened period for Mr. Gibson to instill new strength and vigor … into the affairs of the community and … increase the business relations and combinations of the village, until the place became noted throughout the State for its wealth and prosperity.”

Lynn Paulson is City of Canandaigua historian.

