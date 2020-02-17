UR Medicine Thompson Health will host open interviews from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

Nutrition Services is hiring full- and part-time cafeteria and nutrition care associates. Applicants must be available to work rotating weekends and holidays. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, a retirement plan, tuition assistance, and paid time off.

Candidates need to apply online, and bring their resume and five references to the interview. Those unable to attend can schedule an interview online and follow up with connie.armstrong@thompsonhealth.org. Visit thompsonhealth.com/Careers for information.