LYONS — A Lyons man has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary, after Wayne County deputies say he assaulted another man during a confrontation, causing him to suffer a fractured arm.

Richard H. Taft, 33, was arrested Feb. 12 following an investigation into a disturbance in the Town of Lyons. In addition to the assault and robbery charges, he was charged with intimidating a victim or witness after he began threatening the man to not press charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Taft was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.