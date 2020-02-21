The Lyons National Bank recognized eight employees for excelling in their respective positions in 2019.

“The drive and commitment exhibited by these individuals, coupled with their additional responsibilities this year, made them exceptional candidates for promotion,” President Tom Kime said. “LNB achieved another record year of earnings in 2019 and our strongest financial performance to date. We thank all our dedicated staff and recognize these individuals for a job well done.”

Todd Juffs, chief technology and cybersecurity officer, was promoted to executive vice president. He joined LNB in 1997. Juffs has over 22 years of community banking experience, the past 13 heading up the information technology department. He leads the bank’s future technology strategies and management information systems.

Cheryl Graham, deposit operations supervisor, was promoted to VP. Graham joined the bank as a teller in 1983. During her 35-plus years at LNB, she helped open three branch offices between 1986 and 2002, and held a branch manager position for over 10 years. In her current role, she supervises a deposit operations team responsible for back-office duties.

Craig Schojan, mortgage underwriter, was promoted to senior mortgage underwriter and VP. Joining LNB in 2015, Schojan has over 20 years of mortgage underwriting experience and plays a leadership role in the department. Schojan holds a Direct Endorsement certification through the Federal Housing Association.

Craig Mietz, mortgage originator, was promoted to assistant VP. Mietz joined LNB in 2015 as a mortgage underwriter before moving into the role of originator. Currently working from LNB’s Auburn office on Grant Avenue, he manages originations for the Cayuga County market. Mietz holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. John Fisher College.

Karen Lombardozzi, systems administrator, was promoted to assistant VP. Lombardozzi joined LNB in 2012, bringing with her years of experience in banking systems operations. She focuses on daily systems operations, software upgrades and new systems implementations, and is a member of the bank’s board technology committee.

Daniel Wickham, commercial/agricultural loan representative, was promoted to banking officer. Wickham joined LNB in 2016 and is a lending representative for the Yates County market. Wickham holds a bachelor’s degree in applied economics and management and agricultural business from Cornell University.

Donna Johnson, wealth manager, was promoted to banking officer. Johnson joined LNB Financial Services in 2016 with a background in wealth management. Working from LNB’s Ontario office, she serves the Wayne County area. Johnson holds a master’s degree in business administration in management from St. John Fisher College. Her certifications include Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Life Underwriter and Retirement Income Certified Professional.

Jenna DeBrock, executive administrative assistant, was promoted to banking officer. Joining LNB in 2015, DeBrock served as marketing assistant before accepting the position of executive administrative assistant to the bank’s president in 2017. DeBrock holds a master’s degree in management from Keuka College.