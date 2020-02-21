The Hochstein School’s annual Musical Mystery Tour on March 8 sends children on a scavenger hunt for dance and music clues scattered throughout the historic building, while faculty guide young gumshoes through music, dance and craft activities.

From 2 to 4 p.m., families can explore the school’s offerings, learn more about the school, and register for individual lessons and winter class sessions. The Hochstein School is located at 50 N. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester.

The afternoon includes an instrument petting zoo, interactive sessions of music FUNdamentals and dance classes, crafts and Music and Art Therapy activities, face painting, performances by Hochstein ensembles, and a drum circle.

“The Musical Mystery Tour is a great opportunity for kids to try out a whole variety of instruments and get to meet one-on-one with Hochstein’s expert faculty specialists, as well as experience fun musicianship and dance classes geared specifically for ages 3-10,” said Gary Palmer, assistant director and dean. “There are also performances by Hochstein students throughout the afternoon. Plus, everyone gets a chance to explore Hochstein’s beautiful, historic building in the course of filling out their ‘mystery card’ going from activity to activity.”

Tickets are $3 per child and $5 for adults, with a $10 maximum per family. Children ages 2 and younger can attend for free.