The Greece man accused of threatening Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff is due back in court in March

SODUS POINT — Sen. Charles Schumer, the target of a death threat allegedly made by a Greece man upset over the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Thursday indicated such threats don't have a chilling effect on the stances he takes.

"Well, you know there are always haters," Schumer said. "And this is not the first threat I've gotten. But in every case, law enforcement has done a great job. And none of them have done anything more than make a threat. Praise God."

He added: "You just go do your job. And the only thing I have to do is reassure my family that I'm safe."

Schumer was in Sodus to announce federal funding to help prevent Lake Ontario flooding and call for more funding, as well as call for an overhaul of a lake-level management plan. He mentioned the threat at the beginning of a news conference.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, of Greece was charged by criminal complaint with threatending to assault or murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat.

Lippa is also accused of leaving another message on the voicemail of Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the impeachment hearings in the House. The complaint says Lippa told Rep. Schiff, "I dare you to come to New York because I will put a bullet in your forehead." (News 10NBC redacted the expletives from the paperwork.)

Lippa was in front of a federal judge in Rochester Wednesday night. He was released, to return to court March 23. He is to undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with Schumer, Schiff or thir staffs.

The Capitol Police say Lippa used his phone and left a voicemail on Schumer's office in Albany. The complaint says Lippa said, "someone wants to assassinate you. I'm going to be the driver."

The complaint says Lippa admitted to making the calls and said he was upset over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Schumer said he did not listen to the voicemail.

A call from News 10NBC to Lippa's number listed in the complaint — the same number police say he used to call Schumer — went to voicemail and the inbox was full. News 10NBC went to the addresses listed as Lippa's in the court paperwork Wednesday night, but no one came to the doors.