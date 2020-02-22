For the last several months the once moderate Republican New York mayor turned liberal Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent $400 million on an unprecedented television advertising campaign meant to buy his party’s nomination.

His ubiquitous commercials sketched a born administrator, as bright as Enrico Fermi, tough as John Wayne, and above all, divinely sired to defeat Donald Trump. Then, last week the object of such veneration spoiled it all: No longer a 30-second ad, the mythical Mount Mayor debated his Democratic rivals and was unmasked more as Barney Fife via Elmer Fudd.

It was a brutal undressing, to some as thrilling as fires are to a pyromaniac. Bloomberg, the snooty New Yorker with $60 billion in pocket change, took the stage the Democratic field’s flavor of the week. He left it as a warning to Donald Trump: Prepared statements and public speeches before even adoring crowds are not synonymous with debates against unkind foes moderated by less than adoring hosts.

Surely, Bloomberg realized that difference. Indeed, his vast staff of consultants and TV experts had monitored mock practices in New York and Palm Springs. Yet the three-term mayor had not debated in public since his last race for re-election in October 2009. It showed. Even before last week, he was on defense, repenting any moderate view that might harm his candidacy, his adopted party more liberal by the day. Exempli gratia: Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk helped New York’s crime plummet. The ex-mayor now denounces it, begging his party’s pardon. The old Bloomberg scorned the Green New Deal. The new dismisses our $1 trillion deficit by vowing to raise taxes by $5 trillion. The old Bloomberg touted charter schools. The new opposes them, public school unions a Democratic sponsor. The Wall Street Journal notes he even vows to impose a financial-transaction tax urged by — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!

What company Bloomberg keeps as he auditions for the presidency — and what an audition was his debut. Ex-Mayor Mike was lambasted for stop-and frisk, personal and company sexual harassment, and being a “Democratic Trump.” If the best defense is a good offense, he was a virtual punching bag, stuttering, looking down, and unable or unwilling to defend himself. Bloomberg couldn’t have been pushed around more if the stage had been a kitchen floor, and he the broom.

For Trump, the debate caps a week in which an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist Survey showed his Gibraltar-like hold on the GOP, no Democrat getting more than 8 percent. Overall, he leads Pete Buttigieg by 8 percent in Wisconsin, down 1 in Michigan and 4 in Pennsylvania. A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll has him leading all Dems by 3 to 8 points. Given Democratic overrepresentation, Trump voters’ tendency to shun pollsters, and GOP results topping polls, the White House should feel optimistic — but still running scared.

There is little evidence that the president himself feels so, ever-confident and likely over-secure.

At a rally this week, referencing comments by Fox TV’s A.B. Stoddard and Neil Cavuto about his 2016 debates, Trump said, “Could somebody at @fox news please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard and @TeamCavuto that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end.” He added: “Check the polls …. The debates got me elected.”

In fact, they did not show that Trump won every 2016 debate. His remarks in the primaries and then general election v. Hillary Clinton lacked detail. He repeated, not argued. The debates did not “get [him] elected” — his will, affinity with Middle America, and Clinton’s unlikability did. He was a mediocre debater even after he spent most of the year practicing an art form that, as Bloomberg has shown, is very different from public speaking.

Debates reward appearance and reaction time at the expense of erudition and character. They also demand a passing acquaintance with issues. Trump lacked that conversance in 2016. As president, he is far more familiar. What should concern his aides is argument. Bernie Sanders, the candidate Trump would most like to oppose, says that socialism is benign; Elizabeth Warren, that college-agers deserve free education; Buttigieg, that illegal aliens are as American as people who obey the law. Can Trump counter-attack by ad lib outthinking them?

The Dems will be ready. Will Trump? One debate can eviscerate a would-be president. Ask Richard Nixon, ambushed in the first 1960 tussle v. John F. Kennedy, or Walter Mondale, a 1984 fatality of Ronald Reagan’s humor. Trump will need time to fuse new and old lines against any Democratic nominee. Aides should urge him to spar v. a substitute as soon as that candidate is known. A debate is like a boxing match. Many fighters have lost because their opponent was in better shape.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.