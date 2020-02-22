Volunteers are always needed to be part of the team

As the primary ambulance service to a 168-square-mile district of the greater Canandaigua region, we consider Canandaigua Emergency Squad your community’s squad. We’re not just the emergency medical technicians and paramedics on call for emergencies — we’re you’re neighbors, friends and family. It’s important to us that you know who your team members are and why we choose to serve your community.

Today, we’d like to take a moment to introduce you to the 2020 Canandaigua Emergency Squad leadership team. The six men and women that make up this group include some faces you may know, and some that may be new to you. Regardless of our backgrounds, our common thread is our commitment to serving and protecting you and your family.

Matt Sproul, chief

"I’ve been with Canandaigua Emergency Squad since 1999 and have been leading the team since 2017. Growing up, I always looked up to my mother, a registered nurse, and wanted to follow in her footsteps to help people when I was older. I did just that, becoming an emergency medical technician in 1994, then an intermediate EMT shortly after and finally a paramedic."

He’s volunteered and worked for countless organizations throughout his career.

"When I joined Canandaigua Emergency Squad, I knew I’d found my home because the agency cared so much about the community and taking care of neighbors. As chief, my primary goal is to ensure the squad provides the highest quality and timely medical services to all people in the greater Canandaigua region."

Arnie LaRocca, deputy chief of operations

Arnie’s list of responsibilities with Canandaigua Emergency Squad is a long one. From paramedic and rapid sequence intubation to field training and acting as regional preceptor, Arnie does it all. He joined the squad in 2014 but has been involved in EMS for many years. His interest started when his children were born, and he realized children often have accidents, so he wanted to learn basic first aid to be able to protect his family and those around him. He enjoys helping lead the team at Canandaigua Emergency Squad and watching the development of the different personalities around him grow into one strong unit.

Justin Osburn, shift supervisor

Emergency medicine is part of Justin’s DNA. With two parents working full time in EMS, Justin grew up around ambulances and started riding along when he was eight years old. His grandfather was also involved in EMS as president of a volunteer ambulance crew, making Justin a third-generation participant.

Not only is Justin a lieutenant and shift supervisor, he also serves as field training officer, FLREMS preceptor and tactical EMS. He takes on the added responsibilities of special operations, radios, scheduling and billing. What he enjoys most about the job is working together with his teammates at a chaotic scene to successfully manage a call.

Colleen Mohnkern, shift supervisor

Colleen always had an interest in emergency medicine, but finally made the leap to volunteer with her hometown squad when she was a stay-at-home mom with her young kids. She went on to volunteer there for nearly 15 years before joining Canandaigua Emergency Squad in 2015 as a part-time employee. Colleen now serves as full-time paramedic, field training officer and regional preceptor. Additionally, she is the main person responsible for all scheduling, which is a huge undertaking. Colleen is thankful for her teammates at Canandaigua Emergency Squad and how they always support and push each other to be better providers.

David Hubble, shift supervisor

David joined Canandaigua Emergency Squad as an EMT in October 2017 when he made the transition from a career in marketing to working in healthcare full time. He was referred to the squad by a friend and upon joining immediately loved the welcoming and education-focused atmosphere. He now serves as lieutenant and paramedic, among many other responsibilities including field training officer, CPR instructor, AHA training coordinator, HIPAA compliance officer, public relations coordinator and preceptor.

David’s best memory during his time at Canandaigua Emergency Squad is one close to his heart. During his 18-month paramedic program, David’s mother passed away suddenly. His teammates went above and beyond to support him and his family during this difficult time, including alternating their schedules to ensure he completed all his ride time and clinical hours.

Tony Kohler, shift supervisor

Tony has been involved in emergency medicine for nearly four decades. He’s served countless roles from volunteer and supervisor to adjunct paramedic program instructor and everything in between. He came to Canandaigua Emergency Squad in 2019 because he was looking for an agency that was family oriented and found that here. Prior, he spent time with various agencies in New York state’s North Country and was a supervisor at Finger Lakes Ambulance. As lieutenant and shift supervisor, Tony’s goal is to help lead Canandaigua Emergency Squad to be the best ambulance service in the country.

Our team is always looking for new members to join the Canandaigua Emergency Squad family. If interested, give us a call today at 585-394-5860 to learn more or get the process started. Additionally, I would be happy to answer any of your questions directly and can be reached at msproul@canandaiguaes.org.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 6,000 calls per year serving nearly 20,000 residents in the city Canandaigua, the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham, Bristol and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send an email to msproul@canandaiguaes.org.