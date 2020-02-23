Freestyle Aerial Athletes Chris Lillis, Jonathon Lillis, and Justin Schoenefeld will compete March 14 at the Freestyle Aerials U.S. National Championship at Bristol Mountain

Saturday was a great day for former Bristol Mountain freestyle athletes as they competed in international competition on the FIS World Cup Circuit for Freestyle Aerials and Moguls, Bristol Mountain announced.

Pittsford’s Chris Lillis finished on the podium in 3rd place at the Freestyle Aerials World Cup event on Feb. 22 in Raubichi, Belarus. This was Chris’s 2nd World Cup podium. His brother Jonathon Lillis also finished in the Top 10 with an 8th place finish.

The U.S. Ski Team had an impressive day in the aerials competition with 3 finishers in the top 10. A fellow American, Justin Schoenefeld, took the top position in the event. In addition, at the World Cup Men’s Moguls competition in Tazawako, Japan, Dylan Walczyk, another former Bristol Mountain freestyle team member, finished in 7th place, the top American.

“It’s inspirational for all the current Bristol Mountain athletes to see results like this in international competition,” stated Bristol Mountain Freestyle Head Coach Johnny Kroetz. “These athletes started here at Bristol Mountain and skied on the same trails and the same courses as our current athletes. They serve as wonderful role models for the next generation of freestyle skiers”.

Freestyle Aerial Athletes Chris Lillis, Jonathon Lillis, and Justin Schoenefeld will all be competing on Saturday, March 14 at the Freestyle Aerials U.S. National Championship at Bristol Mountain brought to you by Visit Finger Lakes and Visit Rochester. Spanning four days, including training, the championships will culminate with the finals on Saturday March 14, 2020 providing spectators ample opportunity to watch athletes soar to heights over 50 feet in the Bristol Valley.

In freestyle aerials, athletes complete a series of acrobatic maneuvers in the air after going skiing off of 7.5 – 13.5 foot kickers. They are judged based on their amplitude (height and distance in the air), form (style and execution), and landing.

Tickets to the 2020 Freestyle Aerials U.S. National Championship are limited and are available now on Bristol Mountain’s website, https://www.bristolmountain.com/ The event will feature fun activities for kids, great food, an outdoor bar, and live music by Rochester’s own Skycoasters. Gates will open to spectators at 4:45pm, the Skycoasters will begin playing at 5pm, and the first round of qualifications will begin at 6:15pm.