Dean's list

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA for the semester. Crean majors in finance.

Rachel Devlin, of Shortsville, and Sean Sheets, of Manchester, recently were named to the dean's list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. Devlin, the daughter of Tim and Joanne Devlin, is a freshman studying criminal justice/criminology and sociology. Sheets, son of Bill and Mary Sheets, is a senior studying criminal justice. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours.

Maggie Doran, of Canandaigua, was named to the dean's list with honors at The College at Brockport for the fall semester. She is the daughter of Stuart and Mary Dorgan and has been an NFCA All American Scholar Athlete. Other honors include Delta College and Athletic Honor Roll, and she served as a peer mentor in fall 2019. To be eligible for dean's list with honors, students must earn a GPA of 3.7 to 3.99.

Alexander Double, of Victor, recently was initiated into the Elmhurst College chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Christina Heiler, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete 16 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Shelby Johnson, of Farmington, and Skyler Ellis, of Hemlock, were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 academic record.

Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, was named to the Empire 8 Conference president’s list for fall 2019. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. MacDowell is on the women’s cross-country team at Elmira College.

Emily McMullen, of Canandaigua, and Cassidy Prejean, of Geneva, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Brennan Saur, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Saur majors in playwriting and screenwriting.

Enrollments

Noah Lijewski, of Canandaigua; Madison Cole, of Manchester; and August Storrs, of Phelps, enrolled as freshman at Alfred State College in fall 2019.