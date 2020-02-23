Board of Supervisors calling on New York state's senators to freeze federal funding to the Cayuga Nation over series of seizures and demolitions early Saturday in Seneca Falls.

The Seneca County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion calling on New York State's senators to work to freeze federal funding to the Cayuga Nation over a series of seizures and demolitions that took place early Saturday in Seneca Falls.

The demolitions were directed by the Cayuga Nation Council and its leader, Clint Halftown. The Cayuga Nation said that they demolished some of the buildings in order to eliminate certain public safety issues and remove tension in the community. The Cayuga Nation police said in a statement that their actions were meant to enforce tribal law and that they had found drugs, guns, and ammunition during the seizures.

Others, however, have taken issue with the Cayuga Nation's actions. News10NBC's Andrew Hyman reports that Seneca County Board chair Robert Hayssen called the incident "domestic terrorism" before the board went into an executive session on Sunday.

Additional motions passed on Sunday included a call for the U.S. Marshals to get involved for public safety of people in the area and a call for the Cayuga Nation to provide code enforcement the proper permits for the work.

This is a developing story and News10NBC will continue to update as more information becomes available.



Earlier report:

In a statement that was released Saturday morning, Cayuga Nation police say they were enforcing tribal law.

"The Cayuga Nation took possession this morning of certain Cayuga Nation properties that were seized from the Nation in 2014. The properties were seized and have been occupied by several persons, some of whom have claimed to be leaders of the Cayuga Nation, and some of whom have no connection to the Cayuga Nation at all."

During the seizure, the Cayuga Nation Police located substances that appeared to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition. One person was charged with possession of a substance to be methamphetamine and was arraigned by Cayuga Nation.

The full statement from the Cayuga Nation Police can be read here.

Seneca County Board Chairman Bob Hayssen called a special meeting on Sunday, at the Seneca County Office Building in Waterloo, to discuss Cayuga Nation and potential litigation.