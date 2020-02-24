Residents of Westwood Commons in North Chili were feeling the love on Valentine’s Day, thanks to a visit from cupid and members of St. Kateri Parish.

Cook supervisor Joe Blasetti dressed up as cupid for holiday celebrations hosted by the DePaul senior living community.

Residents had a chance to buy a dance by using “Fuller Bucks,” with bidding starting off at $100 and running up to $2,800. The auction winner received a dance and box of chocolates.

Music was provided by Diamond Jim. Parish members volunteered to help at the party.

Call (585) 293-2060 or email cmark@depaul.org for information about Westwood Commons.