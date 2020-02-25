The Gleaners Community Kitchen Walk will run from 1 to 3 p.m. March 8 at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

The indoor event is open to walkers of all ages and abilities, including walkers, joggers, strollers, kids and those in wheelchairs. Popcorn and health snacks will be provided. Gleaners hats and T-shirts will be sold at registration.

Proceeds from this event benefit Gleaners Kitchen, which has been in operation for over 30 years. Call 585-394-4818, email gleaners@rochester.rr.com or visit gleanerskitchen.org for information.