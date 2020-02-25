The Webster Community Chest will host the fifth annual Greater Rochester Peep Show on March 28-29 to support 16 local nonprofit agencies.

A Peeps display-making class will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 8 at Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, for those wanting to enter the fundraising event, but don’t know where to start.

Participants will learn how to make shadow boxes, sculptures, dioramas and other displays. Materials, supplies and Peeps will be provided. Attendees can bring their own materials for a project they have in mind to get assistance and coaching. Others can start a project to take home and finish from a kit that will be provided.

To register, email peepshow@frontier.com with name, contact information and number of people attending. This class is designed for adults and families.

Visit rochesterpeepshow.com for information and inspiration regarding the Greater Rochester Peep Show.