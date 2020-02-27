Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to content.canandaigua@messengerpostmedia.com.

Josiah Austin, Cheyenne Boone, Kaitlyn DeCola and Leah Felker, of Lyons; Howie Barnes, Brandon Bogner, Lydia Champagne, Donika Emerllahu, Collin Farmer, Brooke Foster, Alexandra Hayes-Rossiter, Jordan Jaeger, Jacob Leberth, E. Maria Sabik, Aleksandra Sprague, Madison Sproul and Steve Tsoulis, of Macedon; Alex Collom, Ian Davies, Connor Higbee, Liam Miller, Alex Steurrys and Pete VanCamp, of Marion; Tyler Allen, Abigail Bush and Nick Stalker, of Newark; Devin Alberto, Lily Ames, Jake Bassage, Jack Carsky, Morgan Gaskin, Courtney Johnson and Jacob O'Connor, of Ontario; Naomi Hannig, Justin Klino, Makenzie Kommer and Masako Moyer, of Palmyra; Fisher Meddaugh and Kevin Morrissette, of Red Creek; Sylvia Demarree and Jade Patchett, of Sodus; Caitlin Birx, Joe Camp, Emily McIndoe and Aaron Peterham, of Walworth; Elizabeth Kuhl, Rebecca Moran, Tray Schmeelk, Jonah Sharp and Megan Vanderlinde, of Williamson; and Annamarie D'Aurizio, Tess Roberts, Jake Snyder and Carly Trine, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 term GPA.

Madelaine Kemp and Caitlin O’Leary, of Marion; Amber Mooney, of Ontario; and Aidan Shur, of Sodus, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.0-3.99 average for the semester.

Matthew Leonardo, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis and St. Paul. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.66 GPA. Leonardo is a sophomore in the Carlson School of Management.